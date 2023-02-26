Canisius 64, Fairfield 51

Cook 6-12 2-3 14, Jeanne-Rose 2-5 0-1 4, Fields 6-13 0-0 15, Leach 1-4 0-0 3, T.Long 3-12 1-1 9, Wojcik 1-3 0-0 3, Johns 0-3 0-0 0, Willis 1-3 0-0 3, Crisler 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Mullally 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 3-5 51.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason