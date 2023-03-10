Cal St.-Fullerton 83, UC Irvine 80

Lee 6-8 3-4 15, Harris 3-8 3-4 10, Jones 4-10 4-4 14, San Antonio 6-10 2-2 17, Wrightsell 7-12 5-7 22, Carper 1-3 0-0 3, Bastian 0-0 1-2 1, Square 0-0 1-3 1, Eaton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 19-26 83.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason