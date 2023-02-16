Cal St.-Fullerton 76, UC San Diego 73

Lee 3-3 1-1 7, Harris 3-8 0-0 7, Jones 4-9 3-5 12, San Antonio 3-6 2-3 11, Wrightsell 8-17 6-8 25, Carper 2-4 0-0 5, Square 3-3 3-5 9, Eaton 0-3 0-0 0, Bastian 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-53 15-24 76.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason