Cal St.-Fullerton 62, Hawaii 60, OT

Hepa 3-9 0-0 7, da Silva 3-4 2-4 8, Avea 6-14 5-6 19, Coleman 4-13 2-2 14, McClanahan 5-10 2-5 12, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Riley 0-3 0-0 0, Rouhliadeff 0-0 0-0 0, Seck 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 11-17 60.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason