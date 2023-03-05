BYU 73, Loyola Marymount 63

George 1-1 0-0 2, Traore 2-3 3-3 7, Johnson 4-7 4-5 14, Robinson 5-10 2-4 13, R.Williams 5-12 11-12 23, Ally Atiki 1-1 0-0 2, Saunders 1-2 1-1 3, Hall 3-5 0-0 9, Waterman 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-42 21-26 73.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason