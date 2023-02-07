Butler 68, St. John's 66

Stanley 3-3 0-1 6, Soriano 4-10 3-3 11, Addae-Wusu 3-8 0-0 8, Alexander 8-11 1-2 17, Storr 2-6 0-0 4, Pinzon 6-10 0-0 14, Curbelo 2-10 0-0 4, Nyiwe 1-1 0-0 2, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 4-6 66.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason