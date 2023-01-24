Buffalo 91, Ball St. 65

I.Adams 4-7 0-0 12, Jack 4-5 0-0 8, Foster 8-8 3-3 20, C.Jones 11-21 0-0 27, Powell 5-13 1-1 11, Hardnett 1-2 0-1 2, Smith 2-2 0-0 4, Blocker 2-4 2-2 7, K.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-62 6-7 91.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason