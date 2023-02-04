Buffalo 85, W. Michigan 76

Adams 1-5 0-2 2, Hardnett 9-14 6-9 27, Jack 5-7 0-0 10, Blocker 0-1 0-0 0, C.Jones 10-21 5-6 30, Foster 3-8 6-8 12, Powell 0-0 2-2 2, Smith 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 29-58 19-28 85.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason