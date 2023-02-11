Brown 80, Cornell 66

Boothby 0-1 2-2 2, Hansen 2-7 0-0 5, Dolan 4-10 3-4 11, Gray 2-6 3-7 8, Manon 3-5 2-2 9, Ragland 2-7 3-4 8, N.Williams 6-9 0-0 14, Baldwin 0-1 0-0 0, Filien 0-1 2-2 2, Nix 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-4 0-0 0, Kiachian 2-3 1-2 5, Noard 0-3 0-0 0, Tsang Hinton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-58 16-23 66.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason