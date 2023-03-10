Brooklyn 124, Minnesota 123

Finney-Smith 3-9 3-4 11, Johnson 3-8 7-9 15, Claxton 5-6 1-2 11, Bridges 13-24 4-6 34, Dinwiddie 11-24 4-6 29, O'Neale 3-11 3-4 12, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Curry 4-7 1-1 11, Thomas 0-1 1-1 1. Totals 42-91 24-33 124.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason