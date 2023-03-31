Brooklyn 124, Atlanta 107

Bey 6-14 2-2 16, Collins 2-10 1-2 5, Capela 3-6 0-0 6, Murray 9-15 2-3 21, Young 3-12 4-4 10, Griffin 4-8 0-0 11, J.Johnson 2-5 2-2 6, Fernando 0-1 2-2 2, Okongwu 3-4 6-6 12, Bogdanovic 4-7 2-2 12, Forrest 0-1 0-0 0, Holiday 2-4 0-0 4, Krejci 1-2 0-0 2, Mathews 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-91 21-23 107.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason