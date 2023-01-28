Brooklyn 122, N.Y. Knicks 115

Barrett 9-16 3-4 24, Randle 7-16 4-6 19, Sims 3-3 0-0 6, Brunson 10-19 6-6 26, Grimes 4-11 0-0 10, Toppin 1-2 2-2 4, Hartenstein 4-5 0-0 8, McBride 1-5 0-0 2, Quickley 6-11 0-1 16. Totals 45-88 15-19 115.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason