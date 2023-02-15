Brooklyn 116, Miami 105

Butler 4-11 5-5 13, Martin 6-11 0-2 13, Adebayo 10-19 4-7 24, Strus 7-15 2-2 18, Vincent 6-14 6-7 21, D.Robinson 2-7 0-0 6, Highsmith 2-2 3-4 7, O.Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Bouyea 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 38-83 21-29 105.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason