Brooklyn 111, Utah 110

Markkanen 8-21 6-6 23, Olynyk 2-7 3-4 7, Kessler 3-5 0-2 6, Agbaji 6-13 5-5 19, Horton-Tucker 12-25 5-6 32, Fontecchio 1-5 0-2 2, Samanic 1-3 1-2 4, Toscano-Anderson 2-5 0-0 4, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Dunn 5-7 2-3 13. Totals 40-91 22-30 110.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason