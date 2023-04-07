Brooklyn 101, Orlando 84

F.Wagner 4-11 4-4 12, Suggs 2-9 2-2 7, Bitadze 5-7 2-2 12, Anthony 6-16 0-0 14, Fultz 3-7 1-1 7, Okeke 2-9 0-0 5, Schofield 2-4 0-0 5, Bol 1-9 1-2 3, Carter-Williams 2-6 2-2 6, Houstan 1-3 0-0 3, K.Harris 3-6 3-4 10. Totals 31-87 15-17 84.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason