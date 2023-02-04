Boston U. 68, Loyola (Md.) 67

Zink 1-2 0-0 2, Brewster 5-8 2-3 13, Harper 4-11 0-0 12, Tynen 3-4 0-0 7, Whyte 7-14 2-2 18, Landrum 4-6 1-1 9, Tate 2-4 0-0 6, Morales 0-2 0-0 0, Nobili 0-2 0-0 0, Roy 0-0 1-2 1, C.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 6-8 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason