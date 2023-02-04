Skip to main content
Boston U. 68, Loyola (Md.) 67

Zink 1-2 0-0 2, Brewster 5-8 2-3 13, Harper 4-11 0-0 12, Tynen 3-4 0-0 7, Whyte 7-14 2-2 18, Landrum 4-6 1-1 9, Tate 2-4 0-0 6, Morales 0-2 0-0 0, Nobili 0-2 0-0 0, Roy 0-0 1-2 1, C.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 6-8 68.

LOYOLA (MD.) (8-17)

Dike 3-6 0-3 6, Faure 3-4 2-2 9, Andrews 4-8 2-3 11, K.Jones 6-14 0-0 16, Perry 4-13 2-2 14, Kuzemka 1-5 0-0 3, V.Ilic 4-5 0-1 8, Commander 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 6-11 67.

Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 46-34. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 10-24 (Harper 4-9, Tate 2-2, Whyte 2-6, Tynen 1-1, Brewster 1-3, Nobili 0-1, Morales 0-2), Loyola (Md.) 11-24 (K.Jones 4-7, Perry 4-9, Faure 1-1, Andrews 1-3, Kuzemka 1-4). Fouled Out_Zink. Rebounds_Boston U. 24 (Whyte 6), Loyola (Md.) 29 (Dike 9). Assists_Boston U. 11 (Brewster, Tynen 3), Loyola (Md.) 18 (K.Jones 4). Total Fouls_Boston U. 16, Loyola (Md.) 15. A_873 (3,000).

