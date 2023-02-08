Boston College 82, Virginia Tech 76

McGlockton 6-7 1-1 14, Post 9-14 3-7 24, Ashton-Langford 2-5 4-4 9, Zackery 0-1 0-0 0, Aligbe 2-11 0-0 6, Kelley 5-8 3-4 17, Madsen 2-5 0-0 5, Bickerstaff 3-5 1-2 7, Penha 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 12-18 82.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason