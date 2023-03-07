BOSTON COLLEGE 80, LOUISVILLE 62

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Huntley-Hatfield
|31
|4-6
|5-6
|2-6
|1
|2
|13
|Traynor
|36
|4-10
|3-4
|0-7
|0
|3
|12
|Withers
|24
|2-5
|2-2
|0-7
|2
|3
|6
|Ellis
|37
|5-16
|5-6
|0-0
|5
|2
|16
|James
|31
|2-5
|3-4
|2-2
|0
|5
|8
|Lands
|23
|2-6
|2-4
|1-1
|2
|2
|7
|Curry
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|0
|Basili
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Miller
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Myles-Devore
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Payne
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ree
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-50
|20-26
|7-28
|10
|21
|62
Percentages: FG .380, FT .769.