Boston College 75, Florida St. 69

McGlockton 3-4 10-10 16, Post 7-11 2-2 21, Ashton-Langford 2-4 5-6 9, Zackery 1-5 6-6 8, Aligbe 3-3 3-4 10, Madsen 2-9 2-2 7, Langford 1-4 0-2 3, Kelley 0-2 1-3 1, Bickerstaff 0-0 0-0 0, Penha 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-42 29-35 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason