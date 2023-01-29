Boston College 74, Pittsburgh 60

Brown 4-7 3-5 11, Johnson 4-11 2-2 13, Strickland 5-9 1-2 13, King 1-4 0-0 2, Washenitz 0-1 0-0 0, Ezeja 0-2 0-0 0, Hutcherson 0-1 0-0 0, Exanor 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 6-13 0-0 13, Hayford 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 3-9 0-0 8, Malcolm 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 6-9 60
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason