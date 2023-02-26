Boston College 73, Wake Forest 63

VanTimmeren 5-8 3-6 14, Gakdeng 8-10 6-12 22, Daley 7-12 4-5 18, Lacey 2-5 1-2 7, Mair 3-6 0-0 6, Lezama 0-1 0-0 0, McGee 1-2 4-6 6, Totals 26-44 18-31 73
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason