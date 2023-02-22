Boston College 63, No. 6 Virginia 48

Gardner 6-12 4-4 16, Vander Plas 3-7 0-1 7, Beekman 2-8 2-2 6, Clark 3-11 0-0 7, Franklin 2-10 0-0 4, McKneely 2-8 0-0 6, Shedrick 1-3 0-0 2, Dunn 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 19-59 6-9 48.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason