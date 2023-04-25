Boston-Baltimore Runs

Red sox second. Kike Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Mateo to Ryan Mountcastle. Triston Casas walks. Jarren Duran doubles to right field. Triston Casas to third. Christian Arroyo singles to shallow right field. Jarren Duran to third. Triston Casas scores. Reese McGuire singles to shallow left field. Christian Arroyo to second. Jarren Duran scores. Alex Verdugo singles to right field. Reese McGuire to second. Christian Arroyo to third. Rafael Devers out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Cedric Mullins. Alex Verdugo to second. Reese McGuire to third. Christian Arroyo scores. Justin Turner grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Bradish to Ryan Mountcastle.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 3, Orioles 0.

Red sox third. Masataka Yoshida singles to left field. Kike Hernandez singles to left field. Masataka Yoshida to second. Triston Casas singles to right field. Kike Hernandez to second. Masataka Yoshida to third. Jarren Duran homers to center field. Triston Casas scores. Kike Hernandez scores. Masataka Yoshida scores. Christian Arroyo grounds out to shallow infield, Gunnar Henderson to Ryan Mountcastle. Reese McGuire walks. Alex Verdugo strikes out swinging. Rafael Devers grounds out to first base to Ryan Mountcastle.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 7, Orioles 0.

Orioles fifth. Adam Frazier flies out to center field to Jarren Duran. Terrin Vavra grounds out to shallow right field to Triston Casas. Jorge Mateo homers to center field. Cedric Mullins flies out to right center field to Jarren Duran.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 7, Orioles 1.

Red sox eighth. Triston Casas flies out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Jarren Duran singles to center field. Enmanuel Valdez singles to shallow right field. Jarren Duran to third. Reese McGuire grounds out to first base to Ryan Mountcastle. Enmanuel Valdez to second. Jarren Duran scores. Alex Verdugo called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 8, Orioles 1.

Orioles ninth. Gunnar Henderson homers to center field. Ramon Urias singles to left center field. Adam Frazier flies out to deep left center field to Masataka Yoshida. Terrin Vavra singles to right center field. Ramon Urias to second. Jorge Mateo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Terrin Vavra to second. Ramon Urias to third. Fielding error by Enmanuel Valdez. Cedric Mullins homers to right field. Jorge Mateo scores. Terrin Vavra scores. Ramon Urias scores. Adley Rutschman grounds out to shallow infield, Kike Hernandez to Triston Casas. Anthony Santander lines out to right field to Alex Verdugo.

5 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Red sox 8, Orioles 6.