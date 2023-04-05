Boston 97, Toronto 93

Anunoby 5-16 0-0 12, Siakam 10-17 8-8 28, Poeltl 5-8 0-2 10, Barnes 7-13 2-4 18, VanVleet 2-14 2-2 7, Achiuwa 7-11 1-1 16, Boucher 1-4 0-0 2, Trent Jr. 0-5 0-0 0, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-90 13-17 93.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason