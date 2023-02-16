Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Boston 5, Nashville 0

Boston 1 3 1 5
Nashville 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 17 (Bergeron), 2:54.

Second Period_2, Boston, Smith 4 (McAvoy), 1:11. 3, Boston, Bergeron 19 (Lindholm, Hall), 8:06 (pp). 4, Boston, Forbort 5 (Foligno, Grzelcyk), 11:15.

Third Period_5, Boston, Frederic 11 (Foligno, Lindholm), 13:47.

Shots on Goal_Boston 18-7-5_30. Nashville 8-10-10_28.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 4; Nashville 0 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Swayman 13-4-4 (28 shots-28 saves). Nashville, Saros 20-15-5 (30-25).

A_17,159 (17,113). T_2:27.

Referees_Mitch Dunning, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Andrew Smith.

