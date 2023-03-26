Boston 137, San Antonio 93

Bates-Diop 1-6 0-0 2, Vassell 4-12 0-0 9, Collins 8-18 3-5 21, Branham 7-13 0-0 15, Jones 4-9 2-3 11, Barlow 0-0 0-0 0, Champagnie 1-2 0-0 2, McDermott 2-10 2-2 7, Mamukelashvili 5-10 2-3 13, Langford 3-6 1-2 8, Dieng 0-4 0-0 0, Graham 0-5 2-2 2, Wesley 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 36-97 13-18 93.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason