Boston 129, Atlanta 121

Brown 12-22 4-5 31, Tatum 8-20 11-12 31, Horford 0-2 0-0 0, Smart 8-14 0-0 19, White 7-14 0-0 18, Hauser 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 4-5 5-6 13, Muscala 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-10 1-2 14, Pritchard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-89 21-25 129.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason