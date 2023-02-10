Boston 127, Charlotte 116

Hayward 4-8 0-0 8, Washington 7-14 1-1 17, M.Williams 4-7 3-4 11, Ball 9-22 4-4 24, Rozier 9-20 6-9 27, Thor 2-3 0-0 4, Richards 3-4 1-2 7, McGowens 4-6 1-2 9, Smith Jr. 3-9 2-4 9. Totals 45-93 18-26 116.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason