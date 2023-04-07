Boston 121, Toronto 102

Anunoby 3-10 0-0 7, Siakam 8-15 2-2 19, Poeltl 1-3 1-2 3, Barnes 3-10 2-3 8, VanVleet 3-11 4-4 12, Achiuwa 6-10 3-3 16, Banton 4-4 0-1 10, Harper Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Boucher 2-7 0-0 5, Trent Jr. 4-10 1-2 9, Wieskamp 0-0 0-0 0, Koloko 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 3-9 0-0 7, Flynn 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 40-93 13-17 102.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason