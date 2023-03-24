Boston 120, Indiana 95

Mathurin 1-4 0-0 2, Nesmith 1-5 1-2 3, Turner 9-13 1-3 20, Haliburton 7-13 5-6 20, Nembhard 3-5 0-0 6, Jackson 5-10 2-2 12, Johnson 2-3 0-2 4, Nwora 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Brissett 2-3 1-3 6, Hield 2-9 3-3 8, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 5-10 0-1 10. Totals 39-84 13-22 95.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason