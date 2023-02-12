Boston 119, Memphis 109

Brooks 4-12 0-0 11, Jackson Jr. 6-9 1-2 15, Tillman 3-3 0-0 6, Bane 7-14 1-1 18, Morant 9-18 7-11 25, Clarke 7-8 0-3 14, Aldama 2-11 3-3 9, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Kennard 1-4 1-1 4, Konchar 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 42-84 13-21 109.
