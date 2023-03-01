Boston 117, Cleveland 113

E.Mobley 6-15 0-2 12, Okoro 2-5 5-5 9, Allen 2-5 1-2 5, Garland 12-21 0-3 29, Mitchell 17-32 6-7 44, Osman 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 5-11 0-0 10, Rubio 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 45-92 13-21 113.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason