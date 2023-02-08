Boston 106, Philadelphia 99

Harris 2-10 0-0 4, Tucker 3-4 0-0 8, Embiid 11-21 5-7 28, Harden 8-14 7-8 26, Melton 5-8 0-0 12, Niang 2-6 3-4 8, Harrell 1-2 0-0 2, Milton 1-1 0-0 2, Thybulle 1-3 0-0 3, Maxey 3-14 0-1 6. Totals 37-83 15-20 99.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason