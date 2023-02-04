Bethune-Cookman 60, Prairie View 58

Henderson 0-1 0-0 0, French 4-11 0-0 12, Garrett 6-15 0-1 13, Harmon 3-13 6-8 14, Davis 1-6 2-2 4, Dyson 4-7 2-3 11, McEntire 1-4 0-2 2, Gudavicius 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 21-63 10-16 60.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason