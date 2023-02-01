Baylor 77, Kansas 73

Jackson 6-9 0-0 12, Franklin 5-13 2-2 13, Kersgieter 6-17 6-6 20, Mayberry 4-10 5-6 13, Prater 2-8 1-2 5, Telegdy 1-3 0-0 2, Strom 2-3 0-0 6, Eltayeb 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 27-64 14-16 73
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason