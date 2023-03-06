Ashes of Thailand 'cave boy' released on Mekong River

CHIANG SAEN, Thailand (AP) — Family members, monks and friends watched from a boat Monday as the ashes of one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand in 2018 were released into the Mekong River. Seventeen-year-old Duangphet Phromthep died last month while attending a sports academy in England.
Duangphet's ashes floated away in a makeshift vessel, along with soccer balls and some of his prized possessions, in an area of the river in Chiang Rai, the country's northernmost province, where the borders of Laos, Myanmar and Thailand meet known as the Golden Triangle.