Army 71, Lehigh 69

Mann 0-2 0-0 0, Peterson 5-6 3-3 13, Roberts 2-8 3-4 8, C.Benson 5-10 1-1 13, Rucker 9-16 3-3 23, Cross 2-3 0-0 5, Caldwell 0-1 1-2 1, Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, Small 0-1 2-3 2, Naess 0-1 2-2 2, Dove 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 15-18 71.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason