Army 71, Boston U. 69, OT

Zink 0-0 1-2 1, Brewster 2-3 0-0 5, Harper 6-13 0-0 13, Tynen 4-8 0-3 11, Whyte 7-19 0-0 18, Brittain-Watts 2-11 0-0 5, Morales 4-9 0-0 9, Landrum 1-2 0-0 2, Chimezie 2-3 1-2 5, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 2-7 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason