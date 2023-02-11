Arizona St. 70, California 62, OT

Brennan 2-4 5-5 9, Dev.Cambridge 3-9 1-3 7, Des.Cambridge 6-15 8-8 24, Collins 3-10 4-6 10, Horne 5-17 0-0 12, Gaffney 2-8 0-0 4, Nunez 1-3 0-0 2, Neal 0-1 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0, Boakye 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-69 18-22 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason