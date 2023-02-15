Arizona 1, Tampa Bay 0

Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 \u2014 0 Arizona 0 0 0 1 \u2014 1 Arizona won shootout 2-1 First Period_None. Second Period_None. Third Period_None. Overtime_None. Shootout_Arizona 2 (Schmaltz G, Bjugstad NG, Keller G), Tampa Bay 1 (Stamkos G, Point NG, Kucherov NG). Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 20-17-5-5_47. Arizona 7-6-13-0_26. Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 5; Arizona 0 of 2. Goalies_Tampa Bay, Elliott 9-3-2 (26 shots-26 saves). Arizona, Ingram 4-11-3 (47-47). A_4,600 (5,000). T_2:35. Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Travis Gawryletz.