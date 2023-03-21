Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional
Monday's Matches

Colon 1, Newell's 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, CA Platense 1

Friday's Match

Santa Fe 1, Racing Club 3

Saturday's Matches

Arsenal 2, Tigre 0

CA Platense 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Independiente 2, Colon 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, Barracas Central 1

Godoy Cruz 3, Belgrano 1

Sunday's Matches

Gimnasia 2, Estudiantes 1

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd

Boca Juniors 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 3

Talleres 0, Banfield 1

Sarmiento 0, River Plate 2

Monday's Matches

Newell's 1, San Lorenzo 0

Huracan 0, Rosario Central 2

Lanus 0, Argentinos 0

Tuesday's Match

Velez Sarsfield 4, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Thursday's Matches

Defensa y Justicia vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Gimnasia, 8 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Estudiantes vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

River Plate vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Barracas Central vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Independiente, 6 p.m.

Tigre vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.

