Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football: Argentina Liga ProfesionalFriday's Matches CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Belgrano 1 Colon 0, Sarmiento 2 Saturday's Matches San Lorenzo 1, Godoy Cruz 0 Defensa y Justicia 1, Newell's 0 CA Platense 1, Atletico Tucuman 1 Velez Sarsfield 0, Independiente 0 Talleres 2, Boca Juniors 1 Sunday's Matches Rosario Central 2, Arsenal 1 Banfield 0, Gimnasia 0 River Plate 2, Argentinos 1 Racing Club 2, Tigre 2 Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Huracan 0 Monday's Matches Barracas Central 1, Santa Fe 1 Estudiantes 0, Lanus 2 Friday's Matches Gimnasia 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 0 Huracan 2, Barracas Central 0 Arsenal 0, Racing Club 3 Saturday's Matches Lanus 3, Rosario Central 0 Tigre vs. River Plate, 4 p.m. Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes, 5:15 p.m. Argentinos vs. Belgrano, 5:15 p.m. Newell's vs. Banfield, 7 p.m. Sunday's Matches Santa Fe vs. Colon, 3 p.m. Boca Juniors vs. CA Platense, 5:15 p.m. Talleres vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7:30 p.m. Independiente vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7:30 p.m. Monday's Matches Sarmiento vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m. Atletico Tucuman vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m. Friday's Matches Belgrano vs. Tigre, 7 p.m. Rosario Central vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m. Saturday's Matches San Lorenzo vs. Santa Fe, 3 p.m. Estudiantes vs. Sarmiento, 5:15 p.m. CA Platense vs. Talleres, 5:15 p.m. Velez Sarsfield vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m. Sunday's Matches Colon vs. Huracan, 3 p.m. Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman, 3 p.m. River Plate vs. Arsenal, 5:15 p.m. Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m. Banfield vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m. Monday's Matches Barracas Central vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m. Racing Club vs. Lanus, 5:15 p.m. CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.