NHL-leading Bruins acquire Orlov, Hathaway from Capitals

BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-leading Boston Bruins have acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals, the latest big trade acquisition by an Eastern Conference contender.
Boston sent a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 second-rounder, a 2025 third-rounder and forward Craig Smith to Washington and an additional 2023 fifth-rounder to Minnesota. The Capitals retained half of Orlov’s salary and the Wild got the extra pick for retaining an extra 25% to make Boston’s cap situation work.