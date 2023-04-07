Skip to main content Turn off refresh
American League Team Pitching

THROUGH APRIL 6

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Minnesota 4 2 1.90 6 2 0 2 52.0 34 11 11
Tampa Bay 6 0 2.00 6 1 0 0 54.0 40 13 12
N.Y. Yankees 4 2 2.33 6 2 0 1 54.0 45 14 14
L.A. Angels 4 2 3.12 6 1 0 2 52.0 42 20 18
Seattle 2 5 3.38 7 1 0 1 64.0 54 30 24
Texas 4 2 3.50 6 0 0 2 54.0 44 22 21
Kansas City 1 6 4.00 7 0 0 0 63.0 70 29 28
Houston 3 4 4.02 7 0 0 2 65.0 73 31 29
Cleveland 5 2 4.04 7 1 0 4 64.2 50 31 29
Toronto 4 3 4.80 7 1 0 4 60.0 65 35 32
Baltimore 3 3 5.40 6 1 0 2 51.2 53 34 31
Boston 3 4 5.57 7 0 0 1 63.0 67 41 39
Oakland 2 4 5.79 6 0 0 1 56.0 60 41 36
Detroit 2 5 6.20 7 0 0 1 61.0 64 44 42
Chicago White Sox 3 4 6.93 7 0 0 1 61.0 67 48 47

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Minnesota 5 1 16 0 58 1
Tampa Bay 2 2 15 0 51 1
N.Y. Yankees 5 5 12 0 72 2
L.A. Angels 5 4 18 1 53 2
Seattle 6 1 31 1 58 3
Texas 5 1 18 1 61 2
Kansas City 7 1 21 0 59 2
Houston 8 4 16 0 70 3
Cleveland 7 2 20 0 61 7
Toronto 9 3 21 1 56 2
Baltimore 8 5 12 0 48 4
Boston 14 3 31 0 62 2
Oakland 6 3 27 3 47 6
Detroit 11 5 26 1 43 3
Chicago White Sox 15 8 40 0 72 4
