American 61, Colgate 60

Moffatt 1-5 1-2 4, Records 5-10 0-0 10, Lynch-Daniels 4-10 2-2 13, Richardson 5-13 1-2 12, Smith 2-9 2-2 7, Woodward 3-4 2-2 8, Baker 1-2 0-0 2, Thomson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 23-55 8-10 60.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason