Albany (NY) 82, NJIT 68

Osawe 2-11 0-0 4, de Graaf 6-8 2-6 16, Gray 1-3 0-0 3, Hess 4-11 0-0 10, Sullivan 4-9 0-0 10, Faison 3-4 1-1 7, Anderson 1-5 2-2 4, McMillian 4-6 2-2 11, Diakite 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 26-58 8-13 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason