Albany (NY) 81, UMBC 74

Doles 2-5 0-0 4, Obeng-Mensah 2-7 2-2 6, Beaudion 2-5 10-10 14, Boonyasith 3-8 2-2 9, Picarelli 7-16 5-5 24, Brown 3-13 2-2 8, Fagan 2-4 4-4 8, Docks 0-1 1-2 1, Sapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 26-27 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason