Zach LaVine scores 44 as Bulls beat Cavaliers 118-106

CLEVELAND (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 44 points for another dominating performance against Cleveland and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 118-106 on Saturday night.

LaVine made 16 of 30 shots and had 27 points at halftime. The 6-foot-5 guard also finished with 10 rebounds and eight assists, falling just short of his first career triple-double.

It was LaVine's second big game against Cleveland in eight days. He scored 42 points on Jan. 20, including 21 in the fourth quarter when the Bulls rallied from a 15-point deficit to win.

Cleveland, which has lost seven straight and 12 of 14, had no better success stopping LaVine this time. He drove past his defender for clear looks at the basket, scored when he was double teamed in the lane, hit five 3-pointers and was 7 of 8 from the line.

LaVine was held to 16 points when the Cavaliers beat the Bulls in Cleveland on Oct. 30. The teams play for the fourth and final time this season in Chicago on March 10.

Tomas Satoransky had 19 points for the Bulls, who were coming off a home loss to Sacramento on Friday and arrived in around 1:30 a.m.

Kevin Love scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds for Cleveland. Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman each had 18 points.

The game was tied at 69 midway through the third quarter before the Bulls went on a 30-7 run to go ahead 99-76. Chicago outscored Cleveland 40-19 in the period.

Cleveland cut a 24-point deficit to 112-103 with two minutes to play, but got no closer. The Cavaliers had lopsided home losses to New York and Washington this week.

Chicago didn't play like a team that's been plagued by injuries. Forward Lauri Markkanen, the Bulls' second-leading scorer, will miss four to six weeks because of an injured right hip. The 7-footer had an MRI on Thursday after experiencing soreness in the hip for about a week.

TIP-INS

Bulls: C Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained right ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (broken left foot) have also been ruled out through the All-Star break. ... Satoransky avoided injury after being hit in the face by teammate Luke Kornet in the third quarter.

Cavaliers: Cleveland was called for a delay of game warning for not getting on the court in time at the beginning of the second quarter. The call resulted in a technical since the Cavaliers had a delay of game in the first quarter, but Ryan Arcidiacono missed the free throw. ... Newly hired Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski attended the game and was given a loud ovation when shown on the video board.

UP NEXT

Bulls: host San Antonio on Monday. Chicago is 10-15 at United Center this season.

Cavaliers: visit Detroit on Monday. The Pistons lead the season series 2-1.

—-

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports