Youth football: Wilton teams end regular season

The Wilton 3rd/4th grade team celebrates its unbeaten regular season. The Wilton 3rd/4th grade team celebrates its unbeaten regular season. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Youth Football Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Youth Football Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Youth football: Wilton teams end regular season 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The following games were recently played by Wilton Youth Football teams.

8th Grade

Wilton Blue 7, Fairfield Silver 0

The Wilton defense quickly set the tone and forced a Fairfield punt with big plays by George Papakosmas, Ethan Gallo, Liam Kiernan, Todd Woodring, and Flynn Shipman.

Led by Luke DiRocco, Wilton’s offense executed a 17-play, 14-minute drive for a touchdown. Lorenzo Caratozzolo, Barrett Leary, Eli Meltzer, Harry Polito, Carter Stephenson, Cole Stevenson, and the rest of the offense engineered an impressive march. DiRocco scored on a quarterback sneak and Woodring made the kick for a 7-0 lead.

With the rain pounding down at Fujitani Field, the Wilton defense again stopped the Fairfield running attack. Impressive plays by Kiernan, Polito, Leary, and Shipman helped return the ball to Wilton. The offense sustained another long drive with big blocks by Gabe Cronley, Colin Gilmor, Caden Wright and Meltzer. But Wilton ran out of time and entered halftime with a 7-0 lead.

Throughout the second half, rain continued to soak the field. Wilton stuck to the game plan, which included aggressive defense and lengthy drives. The Wilton defense dominated the line of scrimmage with impressive plays by Caratozzolo, Gallo, Papakosmas, and Stevenson. In addition, Stephenson, from his safety position, made a tackle on a potential game-tying touchdown run.

With three minutes left, a Wilton turnover returned the ball to Fairfield. A final defensive stand included a great pass breakup by Woodring and a blitz by Polito on a critical fourth down to end the drive.

7th Grade

Wilton Blue 30, Darien 6

Despite a relentless, driving rain, Wilton moved the ball to beat Darien and complete an undefeated regular season.

The Warriors’ offensive line was dominant all game, starting with the first possession. Cole Siegel, Cole Galante, Jack Huntley, Liam McKiernan, Henry Soojian, Jaxon Thomas, and CJ Young created open running lanes for backs Jack Schwartz, Cale Dexter and Liam Snyder to move the ball down the field. Dexter got the first touchdown on a 21-yard run and added the two-point conversion, putting the Warriors ahead 8-0.

The second Wilton drive featured powerful running from Ray Ferranti, Emmett Kane, Charlie Keller, and Dexter. After a methodical, 16-play drive, Ferranti punched it in from the one-yard line for the second touchdown. Kane ran in the two-point conversion and the Warriors were up 16-0.

After forcing a three-and-out on the next Darien drive, Ferranti took the punt and ran 50 yards for the first punt return touchdown the team has ever scored. Schwartz added the two-point conversion and the Warriors took a 24-0 lead into halftime.

Wilton added one more score in the second half as Kane lit up the Darien defense for a 25-yard touchdown run, giving the Warriors a 30-0 lead.

The defense was outstanding the whole game, never letting Darien get into a rhythm. The Warriors didn’t allow Darien a first down on its first six drives, forcing punts or turnovers.

Siegel led the team in tackles and tackles for a loss. Ryan Luchetta, Cole Galante, Ethan Bailey, Will Cristini, Liam McKiernan, Soojian, Young, Keller, Huntley, and Thomas all came up with big tackles for the Warriors.

6th Grade

Wilton Blue 21, Darien 14

Wilton ended the regular season with a win over Darien last Saturday night.

After an early Wilton fumble, big hits by Marco Chila, Curtis Jackson, Alan Osta, Connor McAndrews, Evan Christianson, Will Byrnes, Cooper Buchichio, and Emma van Heyst got the ball back to the offense.

Good blocking by Max Totten, Trevor Galligan, Josh Meltzer, Hunter Lishnoff, Brendan Morris, Cayden Stevens, Theo Satrazemis, and Trevien Goldman led to long and impressive runs from Jake Padilla, Craig O’Neill and Kiernan Wiseman.

Quarterback Charlie Calabrese pitched the ball to Wiseman, who scored the opening touchdown. Mason Behar added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

Charlie Roy intercepted a pass for Wilton, and early in the second quarter Calabrese completed a pass to Wiseman for a 16-yard touchdown.

Darien was able to get in the end zone before halftime, closing Wilton’s lead to 14-7.

Roy recovered a Darien fumble late in the third quarter and then caught a pass from Calabrese. Wiseman ran for his third touchdown to make it 21-6.

Darien got a touchdown in the last 20 seconds to end the scoring.

3rd/4th Grade

Wilton Blue 36, New Canaan Red 0

Not even the drama and disruption of a mid-game blackout at Fujitani Field could stop Wilton, which scored on five of six possessions to complete an unbeaten regular season.

The offensive line of Evan Ash, Bly Christianson, Drew Huntley, Oliver Mills, Lawson Onthank, Alex Trichilo, and Peter Wolff created big holes for the running backs all game. Wilton got off to a fast start on its first drive with Brayden Preisano and Sawyer Fasano moving the ball down the field. Fasano ran it in from 18 yards out for the first touchdown and the Warriors took a 6-0 lead.

On the next drive, runs by Finn Snyder and Fasano got the Warriors down to the 12-yard line. Andrew Sherman did the rest, running for the second Warrior touchdown. Snyder added the two points and Wilton was up 14-0. New Canaan answered quickly on a big play and the score was 14-6 at the half.

The Wilton offense continued to roll in the second half. Colton Korpan carried the ball for the Warriors, and Henry Leary, Amelia Christianson and Callum Gemelli added great blocking out of the backfield. The passing game got going with completions from Snyder to Fasano and Fasano to Snyder.

Fasano scored the third touchdown from the two-yard line and added the two-point conversion. Max Weigold got in on the scoring next with a five-yard power run into the end zone. Fasano added the two-point conversion. And, on Wilton’s final drive of the game, Fasano found the end zone one more time and Preisano added the two points.

On defense, Liam Brokaw, Topher Jackson, Vin Kelly, Taylor Lishnoff, Liam O’Sullivan, and Jason Scanlan kept the Rams in front of them and swarmed to the ball on tackles. Korpan, Gemelli, Weigold, Snyder, Fasano, and Sherman all had key tackles.