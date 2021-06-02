Young scores 36 points, Hawks finish off Knicks in Game 5 BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer June 2, 2021 Updated: June 2, 2021 10:42 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young put the finishing touches on his impressive first playoff series with 36 points and nine assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 103-89 on Wednesday night in Game 5.
Clint Capela backed up his confident words from a day earlier with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who will play the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in their first trip to the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2016. That series begins Sunday.